John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.36% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $575,668.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBSS stock opened at $63.90 on Monday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.32 and a 1 year high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $724.95 million, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.15.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.37). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $204.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

