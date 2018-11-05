John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $8.95 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Watts Water Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Watts Water Technologies worth $8,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 27.2% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $71.07 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $67.29 and a 52 week high of $93.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $321,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 11,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $942,374.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,948,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTS shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

