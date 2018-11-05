John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Landec Co. (LNDC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Landec were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Landec by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Landec by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Landec by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Landec by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNDC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $13.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.94 million, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.65. Landec Co. has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.94 million. Landec had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landec Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

