John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 68,450 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,450 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of New York Community Bancorp worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 191,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Sandler O’Neill set a $14.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

NYCB opened at $9.81 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.37.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 83.95%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

