John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (PDT)

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years.

PDT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.70. 68,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,374. John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

