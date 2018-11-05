Joshua Levine Sells 18,742 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CEO Joshua Levine sold 18,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $87,899.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,534.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Joshua Levine sold 17,242 shares of Accuray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $75,519.96.

ARAY stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.86 million, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.60. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $95.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 42.15% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Accuray by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,807,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,110,000 after purchasing an additional 716,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Accuray by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,890,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 229,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Accuray by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 237,612 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Accuray by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,099,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 135,785 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Accuray by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 1,561,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,066 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup upgraded Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.90 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accuray in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Accuray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

