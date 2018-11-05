JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake Lowered by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.3% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $108.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $95.95 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

