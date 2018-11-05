Jury.Online Token (JOT) Price Up 36.5% This Week

Jury.Online Token (CURRENCY:JOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Jury.Online Token token can currently be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000870 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jury.Online Token has traded up 36.5% against the dollar. Jury.Online Token has a market capitalization of $504,582.00 and approximately $5,249.00 worth of Jury.Online Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jury.Online Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015420 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00150812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00257428 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $663.20 or 0.10305030 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jury.Online Token Profile

Jury.Online Token’s total supply is 18,601,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,011,909 tokens. The official message board for Jury.Online Token is medium.com/@Jury.Online. The official website for Jury.Online Token is jury.online.

Jury.Online Token Token Trading

Jury.Online Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jury.Online Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jury.Online Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jury.Online Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jury.Online Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jury.Online Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.