Just Eat (JE) Given a GBX 950 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JE. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,030 ($13.46)) on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 853.75 ($11.16).

Get Just Eat alerts:

JE opened at GBX 652.80 ($8.53) on Thursday. Just Eat has a 1-year low of GBX 544 ($7.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 906 ($11.84).

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

Further Reading: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.