Just Eat (JE) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) target price on shares of Just Eat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 853.75 ($11.16).

Shares of LON JE traded down GBX 28.60 ($0.37) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 634 ($8.28). The company had a trading volume of 2,156,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. Just Eat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 544 ($7.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 906 ($11.84).

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

