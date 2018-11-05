Just Energy Group (JE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$876.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$913.00 million.

JE stock opened at C$4.41 on Monday. Just Energy Group has a 12-month low of C$3.66 and a 12-month high of C$7.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JE. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.65.

In other Just Energy Group news, Director Brett Perlman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$301.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,010,000.00. Also, insider Ron Joyce acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$378,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 132,448 shares of company stock worth $3,467,748.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

