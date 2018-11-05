Kcash (KCASH) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Kcash token can currently be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX and OKEx. During the last week, Kcash has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Kcash has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $401,308.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Kcash

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

