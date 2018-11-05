KEMET Co. (KEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.36 Million

Brokerages forecast that KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) will announce sales of $353.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KEMET’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $355.59 million. KEMET reported sales of $306.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KEMET will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KEMET.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $349.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEM. ValuEngine raised KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on KEMET and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on KEMET in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KEM opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 3.03. KEMET has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

In other news, CEO Per Olof Loof sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,580,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $61,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,999 shares of company stock valued at $471,612 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 251,862 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of KEMET in the 2nd quarter worth $3,222,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of KEMET by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,211,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 836,668 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of KEMET in the 2nd quarter worth $1,833,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KEMET in the 2nd quarter worth $5,880,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

