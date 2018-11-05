Kennametal Inc. (KMT) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,093,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,065 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.55% of Kennametal worth $91,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Kennametal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Kennametal by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Kennametal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kennametal by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 72,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Michelle R. Keating sold 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $41,693.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,676 shares in the company, valued at $619,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gaalen Jan Kees Van sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $559,070.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,101.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

KMT stock opened at $38.61 on Monday. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.12.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Kennametal had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $646.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

