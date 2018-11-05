Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KW. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Kennedy-Wilson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.39. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $22.27.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.49 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 168.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 60.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 291.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

