Key Tronic (KTCC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Shares of Key Tronic stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of -0.03. Key Tronic has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $8.60.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.03 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.70%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Key Tronic stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Key Tronic as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

