KeyCorp Comments on EnPro Industries, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

NPO has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on EnPro Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnPro Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of NPO opened at $71.82 on Monday. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $94.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

In other news, SVP Jon D. Rickers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $37,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 243.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 618,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 438,735 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 91.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 882,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,710,000 after buying an additional 421,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 30.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,811,000 after buying an additional 248,556 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 105.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 361,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after buying an additional 185,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,902,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,064,000 after buying an additional 138,335 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

