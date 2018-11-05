KeyCorp (KEY) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 872.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,844 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8,462.5% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 408.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward J. Burke sold 46,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $988,395.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas M. Schosser sold 6,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $129,971.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,794.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEY stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

