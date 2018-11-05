Kforce Inc. (KFRC) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Kforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 1st. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.26. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KFRC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Kforce to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

KFRC opened at $32.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Kforce has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $852.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.73.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Kforce had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $355.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 45.86%.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 1,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $64,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 5,373 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $228,406.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,801 shares of company stock worth $3,539,837. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

