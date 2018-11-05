Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KMP.UN. Raymond James raised shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.68.

KMP.UN opened at C$16.05 on Thursday. Killam Apartment REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$12.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were given a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

