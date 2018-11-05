Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Kindred Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN opened at $14.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $487.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.25. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on KIN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. CL King upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other news, Director Raymond Townsend sold 3,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $39,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $370,469.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $591,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,073,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,669,594.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,960 over the last 90 days. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

