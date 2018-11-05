KKR & Co Inc (KKR) is Gator Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Gator Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 61,434 shares during the period. KKR & Co Inc comprises about 4.5% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 14,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $225,122.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 130,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,185.

KKR opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.39 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 7.25%. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.01%.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.