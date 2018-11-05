Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,599,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,523 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 2.0% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $56,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,105,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,315,234,000 after buying an additional 1,830,315 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,854,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,669,961,000 after buying an additional 7,812,415 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,787,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $747,643,000 after buying an additional 4,358,705 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 43.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,597,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $800,167,000 after buying an additional 6,893,674 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,722,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $647,096,000 after buying an additional 1,125,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. MED began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.