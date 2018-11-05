KP Tissue (KPT) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Desjardins

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Monday. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KPT. CIBC cut shares of KP Tissue from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 12th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. KP Tissue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.67.

KP Tissue stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.35. 9,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,960. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$6.58 and a 12 month high of C$15.12.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08.

In other KP Tissue news, insider Ii Joseph Kruger bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,640.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,700 shares of company stock worth $56,565.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Away-From-Home, and Other. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and paper towels and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

