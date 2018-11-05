Lakeview Hotel Investment (LHR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp (CVE:LHR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Lakeview Hotel Investment (CVE:LHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.27 million for the quarter.

About Lakeview Hotel Investment (CVE:LHR)

Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LHR". Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp receives income from ownership, management and licensing of hotel properties.

