Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 16,316 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,676 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,316 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.2% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intel by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 335,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 35.7% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 28,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Intel by 185.1% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,747 shares of company stock worth $398,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

