Legg Mason Inc (LM) Stake Boosted by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.13% of Legg Mason worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Legg Mason news, insider Frances Cashman sold 10,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $317,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,538.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason stock opened at $28.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.72. Legg Mason Inc has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $758.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.29 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Legg Mason from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Legg Mason from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.55.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

