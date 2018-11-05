Lendingtree (TREE) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Lendingtree from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lendingtree from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Lendingtree from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Lendingtree from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a hold rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $330.13.

TREE stock opened at $262.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 86.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.10. Lendingtree has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $404.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.28 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 12.73%. Lendingtree’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lendingtree will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Peter Horan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $244,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 2.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 10,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Lendingtree by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Lendingtree by 5.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Lendingtree by 43.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Lendingtree by 35.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

