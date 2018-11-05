Lennar Co. (LEN) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lennar by 475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Lennar by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 27,595 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,393,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Lennar stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 12.62.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Lennar had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

