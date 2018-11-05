Leoni Ag (LEO) Receives €41.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €41.00 ($47.67).

A number of equities analysts have commented on LEO shares. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd.

Leoni stock traded down €1.09 ($1.27) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €32.87 ($38.22). The stock had a trading volume of 182,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. Leoni has a 52 week low of €39.21 ($45.59) and a 52 week high of €66.20 ($76.98).

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

