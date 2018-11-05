Libbey (LBY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Libbey (NASDAQ:LBY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LBY opened at $7.81 on Monday. Libbey has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $11.54.

Separately, Dougherty & Co raised Libbey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Libbey Company Profile

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

