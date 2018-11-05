Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG) Shares Down 7.4%

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) shares traded down 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.11. 792,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 642% from the average session volume of 106,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Mark T. Haley bought 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $45,767.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 28.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 233,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 51,715 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/05/liberty-all-star-growth-fund-asg-shares-down-7-4.html.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ASG)

There is no company description available for Liberty All-Star Growth.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.