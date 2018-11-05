Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $82.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 820.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 8.49. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $99.68.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 9,284.89% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 8.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the first quarter worth about $965,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter worth about $1,363,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 9.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

