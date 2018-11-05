Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA) Shares Bought by Markel Corp

Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Liberty Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 131,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 27.4% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 12.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 8.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.59 on Monday. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.68. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBTYA. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.55.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 46,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $1,255,892.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.