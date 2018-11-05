Liberty Latin America (LILAK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $922.10 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $18.38 on Monday. Liberty Latin America has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LILAK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Latin America from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. provides various telecommunications services. Its services primarily include video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services. The company offers communications and entertainment services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

