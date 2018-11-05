Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for 4imprint Group (FOUR)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a research report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of 4imprint Group to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, FinnCap raised their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,346 ($30.65) to GBX 2,477 ($32.37) and gave the stock a corporate rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

LON FOUR opened at GBX 2,020 ($26.39) on Thursday. 4imprint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,538 ($20.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,080 ($27.18).

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

