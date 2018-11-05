LIFE (LIFE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,863.00

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, LIFE has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LIFE token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Tidex and IDEX. LIFE has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $4,863.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015464 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00150486 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00255094 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.42 or 0.10245901 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011909 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tidex, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

