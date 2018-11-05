Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $4.99 on Major Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $510,991.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.99 or 0.00077482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00835513 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003907 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00020355 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001429 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

