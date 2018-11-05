Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 million. On average, analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LINC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

