Lincoln National (LNC) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE:LNC opened at $63.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.18. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 6,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.