Linda (LINDA) Reaches One Day Volume of $104,961.00

Linda (CURRENCY:LINDA) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Linda coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Nanex, Cryptohub and BitFlip. Linda has a total market cap of $13.57 million and $104,961.00 worth of Linda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Linda has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linda alerts:

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002499 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GambleCoin (GMCN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Linda

Linda (CRYPTO:LINDA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2017. Linda’s total supply is 11,508,236,143 coins and its circulating supply is 11,060,673,486 coins. The official website for Linda is lindacoin.com. Linda’s official Twitter account is @Lindaproject.

Linda Coin Trading

Linda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BitFlip, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Nanex, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.