LivePerson (LPSN) Stock Price Down 5.7% Following Insider Selling

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares traded down 5.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $22.04. 713,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 461,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Specifically, insider Eran Vanounou sold 6,875 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $240,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,927.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,131 shares of company stock valued at $536,397. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on LivePerson to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $19.25 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.33 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $437,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $538,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in LivePerson by 105.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 138,874 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at about $6,024,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/05/liveperson-lpsn-stock-price-down-5-7-following-insider-selling.html.

LivePerson Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.