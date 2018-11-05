Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Position in Ameren Corp (AEE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 40.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ameren were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 7.3% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Ameren by 6.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 19.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.8% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Wolfe Research cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

AEE opened at $63.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $51.89 and a twelve month high of $67.23.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Corp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.