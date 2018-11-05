Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $121,000 Stake in TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth $79,451,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,800,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,877,000 after buying an additional 1,981,616 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,292,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,777,000 after buying an additional 1,121,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,644,000 after buying an additional 735,340 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,629,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,720,000 after buying an additional 597,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TechnipFMC from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their target price on TechnipFMC from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

NYSE:FTI opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

