Logitech International (LOGI) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LOGI. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Logitech International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Logitech International to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Logitech International to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

LOGI stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $691.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Logitech International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

