Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (LOMA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from $17.30 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Get Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 176.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 118.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 24,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOMA opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 41.06% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $206.64 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.