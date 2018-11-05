Longbow Research Lowers Autoliv (ALV) to Neutral

Longbow Research cut shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Autoliv from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $89.00 target price on Autoliv and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Autoliv from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.62.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $75.99 and a 12-month high of $115.37.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 42,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $3,812,993.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 40.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

