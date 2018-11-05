Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPX. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th.

Shares of LPX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,537. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $32.16. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.55 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 16.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $235,828.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,211.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 12,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $373,302.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,736 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,356,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after buying an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 100,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,692,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,842,000 after buying an additional 313,470 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 151,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

