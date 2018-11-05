Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49,185 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $17,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $116,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell acquired 273 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.72 per share, with a total value of $29,407.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,407.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $96.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.62 and a 52 week high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.11.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

