Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Given a $126.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) has been given a $126.00 price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOW. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America set a $132.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.41.

LOW traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.60. 223,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,013,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.06. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $76.62 and a 12-month high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell acquired 273 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,407.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,407.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,501 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 38,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 26,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

